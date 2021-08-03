Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $19.17 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 173,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

