Schroders’ (SHNWF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on shares of Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $51.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46. Schroders has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

