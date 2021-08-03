Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,388 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,194,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,266. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

