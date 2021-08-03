Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.