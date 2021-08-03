Scotiabank Boosts Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$17.80 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$18.23. The company has a market cap of C$800.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

