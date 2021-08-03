Scotiabank Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after buying an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

