SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPNE traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $522.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

