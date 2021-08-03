Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,329 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

