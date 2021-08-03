Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LAMR traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.87.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

