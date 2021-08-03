Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 759 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

NYSE APD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.01. 3,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

