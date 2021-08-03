Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $159.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

