Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.29. The stock had a trading volume of 467,938 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.80. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

