Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,892,000 after purchasing an additional 300,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.94. 198,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

