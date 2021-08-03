Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%.

Shares of SLCT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.