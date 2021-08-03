Selway Asset Management Acquires 700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,106,020. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.