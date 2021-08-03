Selway Asset Management Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,543. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

