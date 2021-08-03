Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%.

SMLR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

