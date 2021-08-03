Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.77 billion-$3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.880 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.18.

NYSE ST opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

