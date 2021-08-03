Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 3rd (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SNSE) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sensei Biotherapeutics had issued 7,000,052 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $133,000,988 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $229.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

