Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Up 1%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99). Approximately 443,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 283,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.50. The stock has a market cap of £251.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.