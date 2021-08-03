Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Insider Sells $1,362,096.95 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,030. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after buying an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

