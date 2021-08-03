Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNBY opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Seven Bank has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59.

About Seven Bank

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers personal loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

