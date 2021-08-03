ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $170.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,191 shares of company stock worth $27,024,050 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

