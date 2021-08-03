Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Rises By 28.0%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,046.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $188,431 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

