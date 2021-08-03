Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Declines By 17.0%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

