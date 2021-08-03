Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declines By 22.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,798,000 after acquiring an additional 436,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,279,000 after acquiring an additional 864,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

