Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Rises By 21.9%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 902,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,549. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

