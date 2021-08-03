Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Expands By 20.4%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIC. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,911,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $17,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,668,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,043,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

