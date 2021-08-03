Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Drops By 20.4%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baozun by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Baozun stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31. Baozun has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.