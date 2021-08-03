Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Declines By 14.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.