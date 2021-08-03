Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Declines By 16.2%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

