Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Increases By 26.9%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CPHC opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 million, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.