Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Rises By 16.9%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.52. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

