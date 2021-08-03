Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Increases By 29.7%

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNMC opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $30.77.

