Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Grows By 17.9%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 966,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,906. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.22 million, a PE ratio of 413.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $2,673,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

