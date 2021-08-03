Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Decreases By 12.3%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $196.96. 14,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,565. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.