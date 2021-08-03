Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Increases By 31.4%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.14 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

