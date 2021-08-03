Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Increases By 38.8%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,102.0 days.

Shares of HSHIF stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.25.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

