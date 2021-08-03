Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Rises By 22.7%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.