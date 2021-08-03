Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Rises By 22.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Lasertec stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,215. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.