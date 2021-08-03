Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Declines By 23.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 31,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Li Auto by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.