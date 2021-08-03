Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Declines By 23.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 31,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.
Li Auto stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Li Auto by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Read More: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.