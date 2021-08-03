Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Rises By 37.2%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MN opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

