Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 14.0%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Marubeni stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and feed ingredients and compound feed; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

