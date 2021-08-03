Short Interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Grows By 17.1%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

