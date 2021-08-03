Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Grows By 18.8%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCAUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857. Newcore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

