Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Declines By 13.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 977,151 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

