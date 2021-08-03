Short Interest in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Drops By 16.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 14,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

PSTG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 3,174,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,683. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

