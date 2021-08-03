Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Increases By 17.4%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 137,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

