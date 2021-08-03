Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Decreases By 23.8%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,328,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 6,993,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,320.3 days.
TUIFF stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.33.
About TUI
