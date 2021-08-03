Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Decreases By 23.8%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,328,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 6,993,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,320.3 days.

TUIFF stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

