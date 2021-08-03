Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Decreases By 12.2%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UK opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Ucommune International has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ucommune International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

